UVa Men's Basketball - ABC 13 Team of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) - Today's ABC 13 Team of the Week is Virginia men's basketball.

The Cavaliers are 11-and-0 and ranked fourth in the nation following Saturday's rout of William & Mary.

They're off until Monday when they host Marshall, Tony Bennett goes for career coaching win number 300 in that one.

Bennett has told his players they should feel good about how they've played so far and what they can be.

But they have to re-commit every game.

Tony Bennett, VIRGINIA HEAD COACH (299 CAREER WINS), said "I like what I've seen, we have improvement, certainly. Competition will continue to step up and we'll just keep knocking as we like to say."

Ty Jerome, VIRGINIA JUNIOR GUARD, said "It only gets tougher, you know we're heading into, we have one more game versus Marshall who's a good team and then we're heading into conference play. So we've got to go home, rest, and be ready to practice. And it's not even things to improve, it's just tightening up our game as we go on."



