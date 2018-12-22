5 Virginia dominates William and Mary, 72-40

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Virginia Sports) – No. 5 Virginia used a 20-2 run in the first half and closed the game on a 15-2 run to top William & Mary 72-40 on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

De'Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) scored 18 points and Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) added 16 points. Braxton Key (Charlotte, N.C.) finished with nine.UVA's guards came up big on the glass, with Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.) grabbing a career-high nine rebounds and Guy added a career-high seven.

Virginia was 48 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line (19-of-21), while holding William & Mary to 32 percent, including 10 percent beyond the arc. Every player appeared in the game for the Cavaliers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia was down 6-5 before a 15-2 run that was capped off by a three-pointer by Jay Huff (Charlotte, N.C.) put the Cavaliers ahead 25-8 with just over eight minutes to play in the first half. The Tribe cut the lead down to eight to begin the first half, but UVA responded with a 17-2 run and would close the game on a 15-2 run.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

Kyle Guy was 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-5 on 3-pointers and a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line. Guy had six defensive rebounds and an offensive board that he put back for a layup.

NOTES

Bennett recorded his 299th career win (230th at Virginia)

The Cavaliers are 2-0 vs. opponents from the Commonwealth of Virginia and 19-3 in the past 22 games vs. in-state foes

UVA is 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (81-3 all-time under Bennett)

Guy drilled two 3-pointers to move into sole possession of 10th place on UVA's all-time 3-pointers list with 163

Francesco Badocchi made his UVA debut

QUOTES

"I told the guys before the game that you should feel good about yourselves. Not too good about yourselves, but good. How you've played up to this point, what you can be. But know in saying that you have to recommit to how it is every game. I ask them to play in a way defensively that is challenging and demanding. I told them that I chose all of you, our staff chose all of you to come here, and you chose all of us. You chose knowing how we were going to do it and in the right way. So, feel good about what you have accomplished, where you are going and how you do it. So that's my long-winded answer. I like what I've seen, we have improvements certainly. Competition will continue to step up, and we'll keep knocking, like we like to say."

UP NEXT

Virginia will have a break for the holidays before returning home to host Marshall on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.